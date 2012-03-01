SYDNEY, March 1 Australian approvals to
build new homes in January, seasonally adjusted, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted Jan Dec m/m pct Jan' 11
Private sector houses 7,508 7,516 -0.1 8,108
Total houses 7,623 7,602 +0.3 8,205
Total private dwellings 11,532 11,480 +0.5 13,357
Total dwelling units 11,729 11,621 +0.9 13,740
Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -14.6
percent.
Forecasts centred on a rise of 2.0 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)