SYDNEY, April 2 Australian approvals to build
new homes in February, seasonally adjusted, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
Seasonally adjusted Feb Jan m/m pct Feb' 11
Private sector houses 7,214 7,465 -3.4 8,170
Total houses 7,350 7,584 -3.1 8,338
Total private dwellings 10,599 11,485 -7.7 12,336
Total dwelling units 10,771 11,688 -7.8 12,701
Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -15.2
percent.
Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
