SYDNEY, May 7 Australian approvals to build new
homes in March, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
Seasonally adjusted Mar Feb m/m pct Mar' 11
Private sector houses 7,518 7,235 +3.9 8,075
Total houses 7,650 7,372 +3.8 8,207
Total private dwellings 11,332 10,537 +7.5 13,068
Total dwelling units 11,501 10,710 +7.4 13,537
Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -15.0
percent.
Forecasts centred on a rise of 3.1 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)