SYDNEY, May 31 Australian approvals to build new
homes in April, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
Seasonally adjusted Apr Mar m/m pct Apr' 11
Private sector houses 6,590 7,413 -11.1 7,840
Total houses 6,619 7,536 -12.2 7,944
Total private dwellings 10,246 11,154 -8.1 13,360
Total dwelling units 10,330 11,312 -8.7 13,604
Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -24.1
percent.
Forecasts centred on a flat outcome on the month for total
approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)