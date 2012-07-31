SYDNEY, July 31 Australian approvals to build
new homes in June, seasonally adjusted, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
Seasonally adjusted Jun May m/m pct Jun' 11
Private sector houses 7,129 7,206 -1.1 7,725
Total houses 7,239 7,274 -0.5 7,877
Total private dwellings 13,181 13,542 -2.7 11,773
Total dwelling units 13,336 13,683 -2.5 12,098
Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: +10.2
percent.
Forecasts centred on a fall of 14.2 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)