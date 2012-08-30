SYDNEY, Aug 30 Australian approvals to build new homes in July, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted Jul Jun m/m pct Private sector houses 7,329 7,216 +1.6 Total houses 7,533 7,331 +2.8 Total private dwellings 11,068 13,503 -18.0 Total dwelling units 11,306 13,662 -17.3 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -10.6 percent. Forecasts centred on a fall of 5.0 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)