Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
SYDNEY, Aug 30 Australian approvals to build new homes in July, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted Jul Jun m/m pct Private sector houses 7,329 7,216 +1.6 Total houses 7,533 7,331 +2.8 Total private dwellings 11,068 13,503 -18.0 Total dwelling units 11,306 13,662 -17.3 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -10.6 percent. Forecasts centred on a fall of 5.0 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
DUBAI, June 6 A Syrian refugee artist has spent 19 months creating a series of paintings in his Brussels studio showing world leaders as displaced or disenfranchised people and is showing them in a Dubai gallery.