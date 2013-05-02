SYDNEY, May 2 Australian approvals to build new homes in March, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted Mar Feb m/m pct Private sector houses 7,586 7,557 +0.4 Total houses 7,678 8,005 -4.1 Total private dwellings 12,445 12,855 -3.2 Total dwelling units 12,599 13,336 -5.5 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: +3.9 percent. Forecasts centred on a rise of 1.3 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)