SYDNEY, May 2 Australian approvals to build new
homes in March, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted Mar Feb m/m pct
Private sector houses 7,586 7,557 +0.4
Total houses 7,678 8,005 -4.1
Total private dwellings 12,445 12,855 -3.2
Total dwelling units 12,599 13,336 -5.5
Annual change in total approvals to build new homes:
+3.9 percent.
Forecasts centred on a rise of 1.3 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
