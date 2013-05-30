SYDNEY, May 30 Australian approvals to build new
homes in April, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted Apr Mar m/m pct
Private sector houses 7,832 7,643 +2.5
Total houses 7,983 7,750 +3.0
Total private dwellings 13,492 12,440 +8.5
Total dwelling units 13,774 12,630 +9.1
Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: +27.3
percent.
Forecasts centred on a rise of 4.0 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)