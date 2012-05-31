* Capital expenditure up 6.1 pct vs 4.0 pct forecast

* Mining capex up strongly, building approvals disappoint

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, May 31 Australian business investment rose a stronger-than-expected 6.1 percent in the last quarter, while robust spending plans for the year ahead suggested the country's mining boom will continue to underpin economic growth.

The data helped the Australian dollar edge higher and underscored why some analysts expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to stand pat on interest rates next week following this month's aggressive 50-basis-point-cut.

"Had the data showed the mining boom has been razed, I would have called for a 50 basis point cut next week. However, mining is still on track, and the RBA did move 50 basis points earlier this month, said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research at TDSecurities.

"The urgency to cut, given this confirmation today, is not there ... and I don't think they'll move," she said.

Other data out on Thursday was not so rosy and highlighted the big divide between the red-hot mining sector and struggling non-resource industries.

Government figures showed approvals to build new homes fell 8.7 percent in April, while demand for credit remained sluggish.

Interbank futures <0#YIB:> remained fully priced for the RBA to lower its 3.75 percent cash rate at the June 5 policy meeting as markets fret about Europe's debt crisis.

Fears that the global economy would be dealt a severe blow in the event of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone and if Spain's banking problems worsened have prompted markets to factor in almost 150 basis points worth of easings by year-end.

"The issue is the way that Europe is evolving, so it really comes to how worrying the financial market backdrop is when RBA meets next week," said Ben Jarman, an economist at JPMorgan.

Thursday's data showed planned business investment for 2011/12 was revised slightly lower to A$158 billion from an earlier estimate of A$164 billion, while spending plans for 2012/13 were lifted a touch to a record A$173 billion.

"It looks like some of the upward momentum in terms of capex plans is starting soften, which is sort of consistent with the anecdotes -- mining companies delaying some of their projects," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors.

Still, Australia is in the middle of its biggest mining boom since the gold rush of the 1860s, with about A$500 billion ($486 billion) of investment in the pipeline.

While that should ease from mid-2013, demand from China and other Asian nations for the country's resources will continue to fuel investment for some considerable time, the country's Treasury head of macroeconomics David Gruen said.

MINING SECTOR STILL HOT

Business investment for the first quarter rose about 6 percent to an inflation adjusted A$40.00 billion from the previous quarter, exceeding forecasts for a 4.0 percent rise. Mining was up a solid 14 percent to A$20.9 billion.

On the same period in 2011, spending in the first quarter was up 29 percent. Mining investment was a jaw-dropping 80 percent higher.

Miners and energy groups are ramping up output to meet future demand from the industrialisation and urbanisation of billions of people in China and India.

Investment in massive resource projects tends to be lumpy which can lead to big swings quarter to quarter. Spending on plant and machinery was little changed in the first quarter.

According to the central bank, mining investment is likely to increase to around 9 percent of GDP in 2012/13, compared with long-run averages of roughly 1 percent.

"The outlook for business investment hasn't changed a whole lot in that the mining sector has extremely ambitious plans," said David de Garis, senior economist at National Australia Bank. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)