SYDNEY, Feb 29 The value of construction work done in Australia in the fourth quarter in seasonally adjusted chain volume terms, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Value of work done (A$ billion) Q4 q/q pct yr/yr pct Building 18.844 -4.0 -8.6 Residential 11.160 -1.8 -6.0 Non-residential 7.684 -7.0 -12.2 Engineering 26.275 -5.0 +27.1 Total construction 45.119 -4.6 +9.2 Forecasts centred on a fall of 1.0 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed. Construction work for the third quarter was revised to: +11.7 pct from +12.5 pct. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua)