SYDNEY, May 30 The value of construction work done in Australia in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted chain volume terms, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Value of work done (A$ billion) Q1 q/q pct yr/yr pct Building 18.451 -5.0 -7.7 Residential 10.990 -2.0 -8.3 Non-residential 7.461 -9.2 -6.8 Engineering 29.850 +13.3 +35.6 Total construction 48.300 +5.5 +15.0 Forecasts centred on a rise of 3.0 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed. Construction work for the previous quarter was revised to: -3.4 percent from -4.6 percent. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)