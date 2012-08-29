SYDNEY, Aug 29 The value of construction work
done in Australia in the second quarter in seasonally adjusted
chain-volume terms, released by the Australian Bureau of
Statistics on Wednesday.
Value of work done (A$ billion)
Q2 q/q pct yr/yr pct
Building 18.519 -1.9 -5.2
Residential 10.687 -2.4 -7.9
Non-residential 7.831 -1.2 -1.2
Engineering 30.315 +0.9 +31.4
Total construction 48.834 -0.2 +14.6
Forecasts centred on a flat outcome for the quarter, a
Reuters poll showed.
Construction work for the first quarter was revised to +7.8
percent, compared to a prior reading of +5.5 percent.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)