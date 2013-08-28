SYDNEY, Aug 28 The value of construction work
done in Australia in the second quarter in seasonally adjusted
chain volume terms, released by the Australian Bureau of
Statistics on Wednesday.
Value of work done (A$ billion)
Q2 q/q pct yr/yr pct
Building 20.175 -0.6 +1.0
Residential 11.973 -0.1 +4.3
Non-residential 8.202 -1.3 -3.4
Engineering 30.599 -0.2 -2.1
Total construction 50.774 -0.3 -0.9
Forecasts centred on a rise of 1.6 percent on the quarter, a
Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)