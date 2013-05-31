Fitch Affirms 3 Bulgarian Banks and a Leasing Company

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Allianz Bank Bulgaria AD (ABB), Societe Generale Expressbank AD (Expressbank) and Sogelease Bulgaria (Sogelease) at 'BBB+' and of ProCredit Bank (Bulgaria) EAD (PCBB) at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the three banks' Viability Ratings (VR). A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating