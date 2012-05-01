SYDNEY, May 1 Prices for Australian detached houses in the major cities in the first quarter, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. HOUSE PRICES Q/Q Y/Y Weighted average -1.1 -4.5 Sydney -1.8 -4.6 Melbourne -2.2 -6.6 Brisbane +0.4 -3.7 Adelaide -0.9 -3.8 Perth +1.1 -1.7 Hobart -2.7 -6.7 Darwin +4.4 +3.5 Canberra +1.2 -0.5 Forecasts centred on a fall of 0.5 percent for the weighted average house prices in the quarter, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)