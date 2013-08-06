SYDNEY, Aug 6 Prices for Australian detached houses in the major cities in the second quarter, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. HOUSE PRICES Q/Q Y/Y Weighted average +2.4 +5.1 Sydney +2.7 +6.1 Melbourne +2.4 +3.3 Brisbane +1.9 +3.7 Adelaide +0.3 +0.6 Perth +3.4 +11.0 Hobart -1.0 +1.2 Darwin +2.9 +7.7 Canberra +1.0 +2.6 A Reuters poll showed economists had expected prices for established houses to rise 1.0 percent in the quarter on a weighted-average basis across Australia's eight major cities. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)