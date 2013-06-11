SYDNEY, June 11 Australian home loan commitments for April, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. (Owner occupied) Apr Mar m/m pct Apr' 12 Seasonally adj 48,475 48,085 +0.8 45,332 Forecasts centred on a rise of 2.0 percent in home loans, a Reuters poll showed. The value of home loans for owner-occupied homes fell 0.9 percent to A$14.6 billion after seasonal adjustments. The value of loans for investment homes rose 1.1 percent to A$8.1 billion. The number of commitments to buy new homes fell 0.4 percent after seasonal adjustments, while commitments to buy established homes rose 1.0 percent. The number of loan commitments for building homes rose 0.2 percent. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)