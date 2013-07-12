SYDNEY, July 12 Australian home loan commitments for May, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Friday. (Owner occupied) May April m/m pct May'12 Seasonally adj 49,636 48,736 +1.8 44,960 Forecasts centred on a rise of 2.5 percent in home loans, a Reuters poll showed. The value of home loans for owner-occupied homes rose 2.3 percent to A$15.0 billion after seasonal adjustments. The value of loans for investment homes rose 1.5 percent to A$8.4 billion. The number of commitments to buy new homes rose 0.7 percent after seasonal adjustments, while commitments to buy established homes rose 2.1 percent. The number of loan commitments for building homes rose 0.6 percent. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)