SYDNEY Australia's central bank on Friday cut its economic growth and inflation forecasts, even as it revised up its outlook for the booming mining sector, suggesting it had ample scope to follow up this week's surprisingly large 50 basis point easing.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) acknowledged much of the economy outside of the tenth accounted for by mining was struggling with a high local dollar and weak consumer demand, and said overall growth had been weaker than expected.

"Employment barely grew over the year to March 2012, with large increases in jobs in mining and some service industries roughly offset by declines in manufacturing, accommodation and food services, and retail," the RBA said its 70-page quarterly report on monetary policy.

It now expects the economy to grow by about 3 percent over 2012 and 2013, down from an earlier forecast of up to 3.5 percent in 2012 and up to 4 percent in 2013.

"Measures of business and consumer sentiment are at, or slightly below, long-run average levels, while indicators of future building activity remain at low levels," it said, adding there could be more job losses outside of mining.

On Tuesday, the RBA surprised markets by lopping half a percentage point off its cash rate to 3.75 percent -- lows not seen since late 2009 -- when most economists had been expecting a more measured 25 basis point easing.

"The downwards revision to growth and inflation leave plenty of room for rate cuts going forward," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors, who expects the cash rate to fall to 3.25 percent by the end of this year.

Even after Tuesday's cut, Australia has one of the highest official interest rates among developed nations, meaning the RBA has ample room to cut if needed to stimulate the economy.

Still, the fact the RBA did not expressly say it planned to cut again was enough for the Australian dollar to quickly rise from a session low of $1.0253 to $1.0275. For the week, however, the Aussie is on track to end nearly 2 percent lower.

The market is still betting on more easing, with interbank futures implying 75 basis points worth of cuts by year-end.

CARBON TAX

The RBA also cut its forecast for underlying inflation, excluding the impact of a carbon tax that will be introduced on July 1, to just 2 percent in 2012, down from 2.5 percent earlier and at the floor of its 2-3 percent target band.

For 2013, it gave a wider range of 2-3 percent, versus an earlier forecast of 2.5 percent, suggesting more uncertainty about the longer term outlook for inflation.

The RBA said the introduction of a carbon price could boost headline inflation by around 0.7 percentage points over the year ending June 2013.

In contrast to the broader economy, the RBA revised up its already upbeat view on the mining sector, forecasting investment to rise to around 9 percent of gross domestic product in 2012/13, soaring well above a 50-year average of 2 percent.

The benefits of the mining boom should eventually spread out to sectors of the economy currently being pinched, although the RBA did cut its near-term outlook for export growth and residential building activity.

"Over the forecast period, growth in domestic demand is expected to slightly exceed its long-run average. This reflects the ongoing boom in mining investment, the outlook for which has been revised higher," it said, adding this should spread to a number of other sectors.

"Over the medium term, as mining projects progress into the more labour-intensive phase of construction, there is a risk that labour demand could pick up more than forecast."

The most significant external risk to the RBA's outlook was the possibility that sovereign debt problems in Europe could intensify and derail the upswing in the global economy.

"While the likelihood of this occurring in the near term has eased somewhat in recent months, partly because of the actions of authorities in Europe, the situation remains fragile," it said.

