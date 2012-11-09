* RBA trims growth forecasts to around 2.75 pct for 2013

* Sees underlying inflation contained

* Says past rate cuts still working through economy (Adds market reaction, analyst comment)

SYDNEY, Nov 9 Australia's central bank cut its 2013 growth forecast on Friday, warning the mining boom will peak earlier and at a lower level than expected as weaker commodity prices curb investment plans.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is now predicting annual growth of just under 2.75 percent, for the year ending 2013, down from 3 percent previously. Growth for 2014 is seen near 3 percent, little change from its previous forecast in August.

It kept a benign outlook for prices, but warned that some slowing in wage growth is needed to maintain inflation around its current level. For now, it expects underlying inflation to remain within its 2-3 percent target over the next two years.

"The outlook for the Australian economy is a little weaker than that presented in the August statement," the RBA said in a 70-page report.

Most of the downgrade was due to mining investment, which was expected to "peak a little earlier and at a lower level" than previously thought. The RBA said a recent sharp fall in spot prices for bulk commodities had led to a change in the spending plans of miners.

The RBA also said significant fiscal consolidation at both the Federal and State government levels will take a toll on growth.

Despite the softer outlook, the resource-rich country remained well apart from its developed peers, particularly the euro zone which looked set to stay mired in recession for years.

The Australian dollar took the report in its stride, trading just below $1.0400 and staying well within its $1.0150/0600 range seen in the past three months.

"For us the key take is there is no significant change to their forecasts. If inflation is going to do what they think is going to do: remain well behaved over the medium term, then that clearly gives them the scope to cut rates if activity disappoints," said Su-Lin Ong, senior economist at RBC.

Having lowered the cash rate by 100 basis points since May, the RBA left it unchanged at 3.25 percent earlier in the week, saying there are signs that past cuts are working and that further effects can be expected over time.

But it left the door open for more easing and interbank futures <0#YIB:> implied a 50-50 chance of a move in December. The market was fully priced for a quarter-point cut in February.

MINING INVESTMENT

The RBA said Australia's growth outlook depends on mining investment as well as "the timing and extent of the anticipated recovery in both dwelling and business investment outside of the resource sector".

"Investment plans of iron ore and coal miners remain dependent upon the prices of bulk commodities, which will in turn depend on the strength and nature of growth in China," it added.

Prices for iron ore, among the country's most valuable exports, skidded to a three-year low under $100 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI in September but has since bounced back to around $120. Still, it remained some 35 percent below its 2011 peak.

Some recovery in bulk commodity prices is expected early next year, "on the expectation that Chinese demand for steel picks up a little," the RBA said.

"But further out, prices are expected to continue to decline gradually given the expansion in supply generated by the very high levels of resource investment globally."

While mining investment has continued to grow rapidly in recent quarters, the RBA said the peak could come as soon as next year.

On Chinese growth, the central bank said the near-term risks looked to have declined, but uncertainty regarding the policy outlook persisted.

Outside the non-resources sector, the RBA said private non-residential investment is still subdued although demand for credit from businesses has picked up over the past year due to lower borrowing costs.

It also noted that leading indicators of labour demand have declined further over recent months and point to only modest near-term employment growth and to the unemployment rate edging a little higher.

The RBA said the outlook for inflation depends on whether soft demand in some parts of the economy can help contain domestic cost pressures, now that the effects of the earlier rise in the Australian dollar have waned.

"Some slowing in wage growth is likely to be necessary to maintain inflation around its current rate. Further growth of productivity will also be needed to keep inflation consistent with the medium-term inflation target," it warned.

The RBA again noted the dollar remained stubbornly high, despite the sharp drop in Australia's bulk commodity exports.

"Over the period ahead, as the peak of the resource investment approaches, the Board will be monitoring the strength of other components of demand, as well as trends in costs and prices," the RBA said.

"The Board will adjust the cash rate as appropriate to foster sustainable growth and low inflation," it concluded. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)