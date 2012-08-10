* RBA sees 2012 growth at 3.5 pct vs 3.0 pct previously

* Underlying inflation at 2.5 pct, contained in 2-3 pct band

* China slowdown stabilising, Beijing has room to cut rates (Adds analyst comments)

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Aug 10 Australia's central bank upgraded its 2012 outlook for economic growth on Friday thanks to robust consumer spending and the mining boom, but warned a persistently high local dollar could be a bigger drag on the economy than in the past.

In a move that sets the resource-rich country apart from its developed peers, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted its forecast for annual growth to a healthy 3-1/2 percent for this year, up from 3 percent previously.

"The data currently suggest that growth in activity may have been above trend over the first half of the year, led by continued strength in resource investment and, as measured, a strong pick-up in household consumption volumes," the RBA said in typical central bank speak.

By contrast, the Bank of England this week slashed its outlook for British economic growth to zero due to the euro zone debt crisis.

For 2013 and 2014, the RBA maintained its forecast of around 3 percent growth.

In the clearest sign yet that it was getting worried about the strength of the local dollar, the RBA said in its 69-page quarterly report: "It is possible that the persistently high level of the exchange rate may be more contractionary for the economy than historical relationships suggest."

The Aussie dollar, which has been underpinned by strong demand for top-rated Australian government bonds, softened in the wake of the statement.

The RBA has faced calls to weaken the Australian dollar, including a few mining firms who warned that rising costs have made some projects less attractive.

"They are starting to make a tiny bit more noise about the exchange rate. But it's very early days yet and overall they're still expecting inflation within their target, so it's hard to extrapolate too much," said Michael Turner, strategist at RBC.

Earlier in the week, the RBA kept interest rates steady at 3.5 percent for a second straight month, noting there were early signs that past easing was starting to work. Since November, the RBA has lowered its cash rate by 125 basis points.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic of global rates: link.reuters.com/xyb96s

Graphic of Australia GDP: link.reuters.com/zyb96s

Graphic CPI vs trimmed mean: link.reuters.com/fes77s

Graphic of retail sales: link.reuters.com/kuq85s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

MOMENTUM SLOWING

In the first quarter, Australia's commodity-fuelled economy outpaced all expectations due to robust spending by businesses and households. Annual growth accelerated to 4.3 percent, the fastest in more than four years.

The RBA expected momentum to slow somewhat in the second half of the year, "reflecting some easing in consumption growth and the impact of fiscal consolidation on public demand."

The central bank also said it expected investment in the booming mining sector to peak in 2013/14, although it admitted there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding that forecast.

"Resource investment - once adjusted for its use of imports - is expected to subtract modestly from GDP growth over 2014," it said. However, it also expected faster growth in resource exports to offset the eventual slowdown in mining investment.

The RBA sounded relatively relaxed about inflation. It saw underlying inflation rising to 2.5 percent by the end of this year, due partly to the one-off impact of a carbon tax.

It expected underlying inflation to be in the top half of its 2 to 3 percent target band by mid-2013, but then believed it would cool from there to the middle of the range out through 2014. The launch of a carbon tax last month should add around 0.25 percentage points over the year to June 2013, it added.

The RBA highlighted the slowdown in China, Australia's single largest export market, as a key risk. It noted slowing growth there had contributed to a fall in the prices of some of Australia's main exports such as iron ore.

"Overall, commodity prices have fallen more sharply than was expected at the time of the May statement," the central bank said, estimating the terms of trade in the June quarter were now some 10 percent below the peak seen late last year.

However, the RBA said it believed the slowdown in China has stabilised and saw room for Beijing to ease monetary policy more aggressively if necessary given a more benign inflation environment there.

For the euro zone, the central bank said there were still plenty of challenges facing the region, which remained the most significant downside risk for the global economy. (EDiting by Eric Meijer)