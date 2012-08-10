* RBA sees 2012 growth at 3.5 pct vs 3.0 pct previously
* Underlying inflation at 2.5 pct, contained in 2-3 pct band
* China slowdown stabilising, Beijing has room to cut rates
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 10 Australia's central bank upgraded
its 2012 outlook for economic growth on Friday thanks to robust
consumer spending and the mining boom, but warned a persistently
high local dollar could be a bigger drag on the economy than in
the past.
In a move that sets the resource-rich country apart from its
developed peers, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted its
forecast for annual growth to a healthy 3-1/2 percent for this
year, up from 3 percent previously.
"The data currently suggest that growth in activity may have
been above trend over the first half of the year, led by
continued strength in resource investment and, as measured, a
strong pick-up in household consumption volumes," the RBA said
in typical central bank speak.
By contrast, the Bank of England this week slashed its
outlook for British economic growth to zero due to the euro zone
debt crisis.
For 2013 and 2014, the RBA maintained its forecast of around
3 percent growth.
In the clearest sign yet that it was getting worried about
the strength of the local dollar, the RBA said in its 69-page
quarterly report: "It is possible that the persistently high
level of the exchange rate may be more contractionary for the
economy than historical relationships suggest."
The Aussie dollar, which has been underpinned by
strong demand for top-rated Australian government bonds,
softened in the wake of the statement.
The RBA has faced calls to weaken the Australian dollar,
including a few mining firms who warned that rising costs have
made some projects less attractive.
"They are starting to make a tiny bit more noise about the
exchange rate. But it's very early days yet and overall they're
still expecting inflation within their target, so it's hard to
extrapolate too much," said Michael Turner, strategist at RBC.
Earlier in the week, the RBA kept interest rates steady at
3.5 percent for a second straight month, noting there were early
signs that past easing was starting to work. Since November, the
RBA has lowered its cash rate by 125 basis
points.
MOMENTUM SLOWING
In the first quarter, Australia's commodity-fuelled economy
outpaced all expectations due to robust spending by businesses
and households. Annual growth accelerated to 4.3 percent, the
fastest in more than four years.
The RBA expected momentum to slow somewhat in the second
half of the year, "reflecting some easing in consumption growth
and the impact of fiscal consolidation on public demand."
The central bank also said it expected investment in the
booming mining sector to peak in 2013/14, although it admitted
there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding that forecast.
"Resource investment - once adjusted for its use of imports
- is expected to subtract modestly from GDP growth over 2014,"
it said. However, it also expected faster growth in resource
exports to offset the eventual slowdown in mining investment.
The RBA sounded relatively relaxed about inflation. It saw
underlying inflation rising to 2.5 percent by the end of this
year, due partly to the one-off impact of a carbon tax.
It expected underlying inflation to be in the top half of
its 2 to 3 percent target band by mid-2013, but then believed it
would cool from there to the middle of the range out through
2014. The launch of a carbon tax last month should add around
0.25 percentage points over the year to June 2013, it added.
The RBA highlighted the slowdown in China, Australia's
single largest export market, as a key risk. It noted slowing
growth there had contributed to a fall in the prices of some of
Australia's main exports such as iron ore.
"Overall, commodity prices have fallen more sharply than was
expected at the time of the May statement," the central bank
said, estimating the terms of trade in the June quarter were now
some 10 percent below the peak seen late last year.
However, the RBA said it believed the slowdown in China has
stabilised and saw room for Beijing to ease monetary policy more
aggressively if necessary given a more benign inflation
environment there.
For the euro zone, the central bank said there were still
plenty of challenges facing the region, which remained the most
significant downside risk for the global economy.
