SYDNEY, Jan 9 Australian retail turnover for November, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Nov Oct m/m pct Nov'10 Seasonally adj 20.93 20.93 0.0 20.31 Retail sales in the previous month were unrevised at +0.2 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)