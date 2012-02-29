SYDNEY, Feb 29 Australian retail turnover for January, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Jan Dec m/m pct Jan'11 Seasonally adj 20.95 20.89 +0.3 20.39 Retail sales in the previous month were unrevised at -0.1 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua)