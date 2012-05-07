SYDNEY, May 7 Australian retail turnover for
March, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Monday.
Retail turnover at current prices:
A$ (billion) Mar Feb m/m pct Mar'11
Seasonally adj 21.23 21.03 +0.9 20.47
Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume terms:
A$ (billion) Q1 Q4 q/q pct Q1'11
Seasonally adj 61.89 60.81 +1.8 60.17
Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.3 pct
from +0.2 pct.
Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.2 percent on the month, and
an increase of 0.5 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll
showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)