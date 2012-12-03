SYDNEY, Dec 3 Australian retail turnover for October, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Oct Sep m/m pct Oct'11 Seasonally adj 21.56 21.57 0.0 20.91 Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.4 percent on the month, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)