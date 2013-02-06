SYDNEY, Feb 6 Australian retail turnover for
December and the fourth quarter, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
Monthly retail turnover at current prices:
A$ (billion) Dec Nov m/m pct Dec'11
Seasonally adj 21.42 21.47 -0.2 20.94
Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume measures:
A$ (billion) Q4 Q3 q/q pct Q4'11
Seasonally adj 63.75 63.72 +0.1 62.11
Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: -0.2 pct
from -0.1 pct.
Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month, as
well as for the quarter, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
