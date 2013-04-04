SYDNEY, April 4 Australian retail turnover for February, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Feb Jan m/m pct Feb'12 Seasonally adj 21.95 21.67 +1.3 20.99 Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +1.2 pct from +0.9 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)