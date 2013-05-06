SYDNEY, May 6 Australian retail turnover for March, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Mar Feb m/m pct Mar'12 Seasonally adj 21.9 22.0 -0.4 21.2 Retail sales in the previous month were unrevised. Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume measures: A$ (billion) Q1 Q4 q/q pct Q1'12 Seasonally adj 65.3 63.9 +2.2 63.0 Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.2 percent on the month and an increase of 1.7 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua)