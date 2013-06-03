SYDNEY, June 3 Australian retail turnover for April, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Apr Mar m/m pct Apr'12 Seasonally adj 21.89 21.85 +0.2 21.22 Retail sales in the previous month were unrevised at -0.4 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)