SYDNEY, July 3 Australian retail turnover for May, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) May Apr m/m pct May'12 Seasonally adj 21.83 21.79 +0.1 21.34 Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: -0.1 pct from +0.2 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3percent on the month, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)