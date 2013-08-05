SYDNEY, Aug 5 Australian retail turnover for
June, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
Retail turnover at current prices:
A$ (billion) Jun May m/m pct Jun'12
Seasonally adj 21.82 21.81 0.0 21.59
Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume measures:
A$ (billion) Q2 Q1 q/q pct Q2'12
Seasonally adj 65.13 65.16 0.0 63.86
Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.2 pct
from +0.1 pct.
Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.4 percent on the month, and
a fall of 0.1 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)