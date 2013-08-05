SYDNEY, Aug 5 Australian retail turnover for June, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Jun May m/m pct Jun'12 Seasonally adj 21.82 21.81 0.0 21.59 Quarterly retail turnover in chain volume measures: A$ (billion) Q2 Q1 q/q pct Q2'12 Seasonally adj 65.13 65.16 0.0 63.86 Retail sales in the previous month were revised to: +0.2 pct from +0.1 pct. Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.4 percent on the month, and a fall of 0.1 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)