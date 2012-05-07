* Retail sales post biggest jump in 11 months
* Job ads fall in April after 3 months of gains
* Business conditions slip, confidence up
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, May 7 Australia's retail sales posted
their biggest jump in nearly a year in March, an encouraging end
to the quarter amid industry hopes for a sustained pick-up after
a surprisingly large interest rate cut last week.
Monday's data showed retail sales rose 0.9 percent to A$21.2
billion ($21.6 billion), handily beating forecasts for a rise of
0.2 percent as households spend more on eating out and shopping
for clothing and footwear.
Sales for the first quarter were up 1.8 percent when
adjusted for inflation, snapping a run of soft outcomes and well
above forecasts for a 0.5 percent rise.
The report offset figures from ANZ Bank showing a 3.1
percent fall in job advertisements in April, although this
decline followed three months of gains.
The Australian dollar drifted up to $1.0137 from
$1.0113 in response to the data, but stayed near a four-month
trough of $1.0111 set earlier on renewed global concerns after
weak U.S. jobs data and elections in Greece and France.
"This should reduce any follow-up rate cut move in June,
although it certainly won't stop speculation that rates still
have a long way to go," said Michael Blythe, chief economist at
Commonwealth Bank.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> still implied another 75 basis
points worth of easing by year-end as concerns of a global
slowdown outweigh any signs of a domestic pick-up. This would
take the cash rate to lows of 3.0 percent, last seen during the
global financial crisis.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised last week by
cutting 50 basis points off its cash rate to 3.75 percent, when
most economists had anticipated a more measured 25 basis points.
It also downgraded its outlook for inflation and the
economy, expecting growth of just 3.0 percent this year, below
the trend pace of around 3.25-3.5 percent.
The A$240 billion retail sector accounts for 18 percent of
Australia's GDP and is the second-biggest employer after the
health industry, with 10.6 percent of all jobs.
But the retail industry is less important than it once was
as a booming mining sector takes over as the driver of economic
growth. Spending habits have also changed with consumers
shopping more online and favouring services over goods.
The RBA estimates the retail report now covers only around
one third of total consumption, down from 40 percent in the
1980s. The impact has been clear in the country's gross domestic
product (GDP) figures which have showed household consumption
growing far more strongly than suggested by the retail data.
Another survey by the National Australia Bank out earlier
showed a deterioration in business conditions in April, although
firms remained confident about the near-term outlook.
"The NAB survey points to below trend growth so unless you
get a bounce in the next few months, we're probably tracking
sub-trend at the moment," said Michael Turner, strategist at
RBC.
"The data today probably provides justification of the 50
basis cut they did. It doesn't tell you a huge amount of what
they're going to do."
($1 = 0.9810 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)