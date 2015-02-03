SYDNEY Feb 3 Australia's trade account was in
the red for the ninth straight month in December as falling
commodity prices continued to crimp export earnings,
highlighting one reason markets are wagering on a cut in
interest rates this week.
Tuesday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
showed a deficit of A$436 million in December, bringing the
shortfall for the second half of last year to A$6.5 billion.
In the six months to December, earnings from iron ore alone
were down A$8 billion even as shipment volumes swelled. Total
exports to China shrank by over A$9 billion.
The blow to company profits and national income adds to the
case for more stimulus from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA),
which holds its first policy meeting of the year on Tuesday.
Speculation is intense it will trim the cash rate a quarter
point to 2.25 percent, when a decision is announced at 0330 GMT.
While only 9 of 29 analysts in a Reuters poll tipped a move
this week, markets are leaning toward a cut.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply around a 60 percent chance
of an easing to 2.25 percent and are fully priced for it by
March. A further cut to 2.0 percent is built in by mid-year.
Likewise, yields on 10-year government debt are
already trading below the cash rate at just 2.43 percent.
It would be the RBA's first easing since August 2013 and a
sharp turnaround from its previous meeting in December when it
had signalled a period of stability for policy.
A move would be partly aimed at offset the drag from sliding
export prices, which is hurting both company profits and mining
investment. The RBA's own index of commodity prices dropped more
than 19 percent in 2014.
The situation has been made all the tougher by a protracted
slowdown in China, Australia's biggest export market.
There was some relief in December as exports of rural goods
and gold rose strongly, while the falling cost of oil helped
knock 1 percent off the country's import bill.
There was also evidence of resilience in the housing market
as approvals to build new homes dipped by a surprisingly modest
3.3 percent in December.
That followed an increase of almost 20 percent over the
previous two months and still left approvals 8.8 percent higher
than in December 2013.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)