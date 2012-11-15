SYDNEY Nov 15 Sales of new motor vehicles in
Australia slipped in October, taking a breather after two
straight months of solid gains as sports utility vehicles
snapped their meteoric run.
Government figures out on Thursday showed new vehicle sales
fell by a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in October to 95,720,
following rises of 4.6 percent and 4.3 percent in the past two
months. But sales were still up a hefty 8.6 percent compared to
October last year.
Sales of sports utility vehicles fell 3.0 percent to 26,712.
Sales of passenger vehicles declined by 3.1 percent, while sales
of other vehicles, including trucks, eased 1.6 percent.
Industry data out earlier in the month showed new vehicle
sales jumped 12.2 percent on October last year. Toyota
retained top spot on the sales ladder with 19.4 percent of the
market in October.
The Holden unit of General Motors regained second
spot with 10.7 percent, while Ford recovered to 8.8
percent. Mazda eased to fourth with 8.1 percent, while
Hyundai took fifth spot with 7.9 percent.
(Reporting by Ian Chua)