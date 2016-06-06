VIENNA, June 6 Austria's central bank has cut its economic growth forecasts for the country for this year and next, saying the stimulus from public spending on refugees will be smaller than previously thought and imports will grow faster than exports in 2016.

Announcing its semi-annual economic forecasts, the Austrian National Bank on Monday reduced its real gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts for 2016 and 2017 by 0.3 percentage points each, to 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent.

It also said it expected GDP growth of 1.5 percent in 2018, a year for which it gave no estimate in its last set of forecasts in December.

The central bank said it had not changed its estimate of the positive effects from a fiscal overhaul that largely reduced Austrians' taxes. It had, however, revised down its prediction of public spending on refugees since the last one in December.

It did not say why that estimate had been changed, but in January Austria announced a clampdown on immigration that included capping asylum claims for 2016 at less than half last year's total of roughly 90,000.

Public spending on refugees is expected to be one of the biggest exceptional factors driving economic growth.

The central bank revised down its inflation forecast to 1.0 percent in 2016, based on the harmonised index of consumer prices. It had forecast in December that inflation would reach 1.3 percent this year.

It forecast inflation of 1.7 percent in 2017, unchanged from its previous forecast, and 1.9 percent in 2018.

Exports, normally a key driver of the economy, will only grow faster than imports as of next year, the central bank said.

"As the growth of domestic exports will remain lower than the growth of Austrian export markets, there will be small reductions in market share," it said in a statement.

It saw Austria's budget deficit narrowing from 1.8 percent of GDP this year to 1.5 percent in 2017 and 1.1 percent in 2018, while state debt would decline from 84.5 percent of GDP this year to 80.9 percent by 2018.

The central bank also trimmed its forecasts for Austria's unemployment rate, which it said would peak at 6.1 percent next year on an EU harmonised basis, with 6.0 percent expected in 2016 and 2018. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)