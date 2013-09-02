Vice Media takes its edgy journalism to the Middle East
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.
VIENNA, Sept 2 Austria's unemployment rate rose to 6.9 percent in August from 6.7 percent in July, the ministry of labour and social affairs said on Monday. AUSTRIAN UNEMPLOYMENT Aug 13* July 13* Aug 12 Registered unemployed (thousands) 263.1 256.5 232.7 Percentage of workforce 6.9 6.7 6.2 Unemployment rate (EU harmonised)** 4.8 4.6 4.5 * provisional ** seasonally adjusted, EUROSTAT, last available month (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.
* Says general manager Pietro Saletta elected as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, March 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Farmers around the world are using an unsustainable amount of well water to irrigate their crops – which could lead to an uptick in food prices as that water runs low, international researchers warned Wednesday.