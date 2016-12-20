DHAKA Dec 20 Bangladesh's economy will grow as much as 7.50 percent in the 2016/17 financial year that ends in June, the planning minister said on Tuesday, slightly faster than the initial target.

"We are hopeful of achieving this growth, beating the initial projection of 7.25 percent," the minister, Mustafa Kamal told a news conference.

Growth in the South Asian nation sped up to 7.11 percent in the 2015/16 financial year, from 6.5 percent the previous year when political unrest crippled the economy.

Garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas are the key drivers of the nation's more than $200 billion economy.