US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
DHAKA Dec 20 Bangladesh's economy will grow as much as 7.50 percent in the 2016/17 financial year that ends in June, the planning minister said on Tuesday, slightly faster than the initial target.
"We are hopeful of achieving this growth, beating the initial projection of 7.25 percent," the minister, Mustafa Kamal told a news conference.
Growth in the South Asian nation sped up to 7.11 percent in the 2015/16 financial year, from 6.5 percent the previous year when political unrest crippled the economy.
Garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas are the key drivers of the nation's more than $200 billion economy. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, May 18 Wall Street rebounded on Thursday from its biggest selloff in more than eight months with help from a move to loosen internet regulations and strong economic data.