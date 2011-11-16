Nov 16 (Reuters) ----------------------------------

DAILY INDICATORS

Tuesday Previous Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 76.48/76.51 76.48/76.48 Call money rate (inter-bank) 12.00-17.00 7.00-21.00

General index 4,649.33 4,877.53

MONTHLY

CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)

Change yr/yr (pct) Sept. 11.97 11.29 M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Aug. 4,538.45 4,292.76 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Oct. 10.34 9.88 Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Aug. *-176.00 -1,094.13 Exports ($mln)(BB) Aug. 2,376.80 2,036.17 Imports ($mln)(BB) Aug. 2,552.80 3,130.30

---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL

2009/2010 2008/2009 Population (millions) *146.1 144.2 External debt (pct of GDP) *21.9 24.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *5.8 5.7 Budget Deficit (pct of GDP) *4.5 4.1 Trade Balance ($bln) *-5.19 -4.71 Exports ($bln) *16.20 15.58 Imports ($bln) *21.39 20.29 Current a/c balance ($mln) *3.737 2,416 Current a/c balance (pct of GDP) *3.7 2.8 Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *703.9 672.5 Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk)

*1,039.0 980.2

* provisional

* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)

* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics