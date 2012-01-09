Jan 9 (Reuters) ----------------------------------

DAILY INDICATORS

Sunday Previous Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 82.50-82.65 82.20-82.45

Call money rate (inter-bank) 20.00 10.00- 22.00

General index 5,417.54 5,466.99

---------------------------------------------------------------

MONTHLY

CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)

Change yr/yr (pct) Dec. 10.63 11.58

M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Oct. 4,613.04 4,533.97 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Dec. 9.63 9.28 Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Oct. *-1,550.06 -1,824.33 Exports ($mln)(BB) Oct. 1,591.24 3,271.80 Imports ($mln)(BB) Oct. 3,141.30 1,447.47

---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL

2009/2010 2008/2009 Population (millions) *146.1 144.2 External debt (pct of GDP) *21.9 24.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *5.8 5.7 Budget Deficit (pct of GDP) *4.5 4.1 Trade Balance ($bln) *-5.19 -4.71 Exports ($bln) *16.20 15.58 Imports ($bln) *21.39 20.29 Current a/c balance ($mln) *3.737 2,416 Current a/c balance (pct of GDP) *3.7 2.8 Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *703.9 672.5 Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk)

*1,039.0 980.2

* provisional

* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)

* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics