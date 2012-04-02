April 2 (Reuters) ----------------------------------

DAILY INDICATORS

Sunday Previous

Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.76-81.83 81.75-81.83

Call money rate (inter-bank) 06.75-12.00 07.00-12.50

General index 5,122.23 5,038.79

---------------------------------------------------------------

MONTHLY

CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)

Change yr/yr (pct) Feb. 10.43 11.59

M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Jan. 4,737.03 4,754.96

Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Feb. 10.07 9.38 Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Jan. *-1,196.03 -845.65 Exports ($mln)(BB) Jan. 2,149.87 2,064.85 Imports ($mln)(BB) Jan. 3,345.90 2,910.50

---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL

2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)

(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance

(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7 Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70 Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk)

*1,128.9 1,043.70

* provisional

** Excluding IMF loan

* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)

* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics