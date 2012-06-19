British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
DAILY INDICATORS
Monday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.79-81.85 81.80-81.85
Call money rate (inter-bank) 9.50-15.00 9.50-15.00
General index 4,418.27 4,506.04
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) April 9.93 10.10
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) March 4,903.27 4,807.99
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) May 9.52 10.19
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) March *-864.24 -975.57 Exports ($mln)(BB) March 1,982.26 1,979.33 Imports ($mln)(BB) March 2,846.50 2,954.90
---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
