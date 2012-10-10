BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels says May total wheel rim sales falls 3 pct
* Says SSWL achieved total wheel rim sales in May of 1.1 million versus 1.2 million
Oct 10 (Reuters) --------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Tuesday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.30-81.34 81.32-81.35
Call money rate (inter-bank) 08.00-08.50 04.00-09.50
General index 4,578.71 4,497.08
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Sept. 7.39 7.93
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) June 5,171.09 5,010.88
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Sept. 11.25 11.43
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) June *-247.80 *-894.08 Exports ($mln)(BB) June 2,246.00 2,199.42
Imports ($mln)(BB) June 2,493.80 3,093.50
---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
* Says SSWL achieved total wheel rim sales in May of 1.1 million versus 1.2 million
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 2) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------