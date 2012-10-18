US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
DAILY INDICATORS
Wednesday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.23-81.23 81.24-81.25
Call money rate (inter-bank) 10.00-10.00 06.00-10.75
General index 4,456.80 4,481.55
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Sept. 7.39 7.93
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) June 5,171.09 5,010.88
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Sept. 11.25 11.43
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) June *-247.80 *-894.08 Exports ($mln)(BB) June 2,246.00 2,199.42
Imports ($mln)(BB) June 2,493.80 3,093.50
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
