BRIEF-Byke Hospitality seeks members' nod for rise in FII holding limit
* Seeks members' nod for increase in limit of total shareholding of FII to 40 pct of paid up equity share capital of co
Nov 4(Reuters) ----------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.30-81.40 81.20-81.26
Call money rate (inter-bank) 09.75-10.00 09.75-10.00
General index 4,484.99 4,493.92
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Sept. 7.39 7.93
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) July 5,226.32 5,171.09
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Sept. 11.25 11.43
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) July *-593.90 *-247.80 Exports ($mln)(BB) July 2,439.10 2,246.00
Imports ($mln)(BB) July 3,033.00 2,493.80
---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
