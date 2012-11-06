Nov 6 (Reuters) ----------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Monday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.45-81.55 81.40-81.45
Call money rate (inter-bank) 10.00-10.00 09.75-10.00
General index 4,393.71 4,409.37
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS
Growth in:
Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct. 7.22 7.39
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Aug. 5,331.73 5,226.32
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Oct. 12.39 11.25
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Aug. *-28.50 *-593.90
Exports ($mln)(BB) Aug. 2,448.00 2,439.10
Imports ($mln)(BB) Aug. 2,476.50 3,033.00
ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010
Population (millions) NA *147.7
External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3
Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1
Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3
Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15
Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23
Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38
Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724
Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production
(constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production
(constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics