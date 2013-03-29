US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as financials drop, defensive stocks gain
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
March 29 (Reuters) ----------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 78.17-78.2050 78.20-78.22 Call money rate (inter-bank) 07.00-07.25 06.00-07.50 General index 3,794.29 3,642.70
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Feb. 7.87 7.38
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Dec. 5,659.06 5,507.51 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Feb. 13.85 13.10
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Jan. 2,554.28 2,466.16 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Dec. 2,588.00 2,724.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Wednesday as financials dropped after JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness in the current quarter, but gains in defensive plays offset the decline.