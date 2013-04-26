NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Apr 13

Apr 13 Below is a summary of Thursday’s Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday’s So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,600.0 93,993.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t