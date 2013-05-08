BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
May 8 (Reuters) ----------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Tuesday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.90-77.93 77.93-77.94 Call money rate (inter-bank) 6.50-07.00 06.50-07.50 General index 3,710.08 3,663.12
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Feb. 7.87 7.38
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Jan. 5,624.76 5,659.06 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) March 13.97 13.85
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Feb. 2,246.51 2,554.28 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Jan. 3,181.00 2,588.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.