US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
May 20 (Reuters) ----------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Sunday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.80-77.80 77.80-77.80 Call money rate (inter-bank) 06.75-07.00 05.25-08.00 General index 4,079.98 3,982.07
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Feb. 7.87 7.38
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Jan. 5,624.76 5,659.06 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) April 14.83 13.97
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Feb. 2,246.51 2,554.28 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Jan. 3,181.00 2,588.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.