Asian imports of Iranian oil in April rose 23 pct from a year ago

* Asian buyers import 1.6 mln bpd of Iran oil in April * Imports down 18 pct from March * YTD imports rise by 40 pct By Aaron Sheldrick TOKYO, May 31 The four biggest buyers of Iranian crude oil in Asia increased their imports in April by nearly 23 percent from a year earlier as Tehran's exemption from a global production cuts favours the country's oil export drive. China, India, South Korea and Japan imported 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, gov